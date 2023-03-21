Lorenzen (groin) is a question mark to make his final Grapefruit League start, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that he had "no idea" whether Lorenzen -- who is dealing with a mild left groin strain -- would be able to make one more start this spring. If he's unable to, the right-hander surely wouldn't be ready for his first regular-season turn, either. Hinch wouldn't offer any hints as to who the potential fill-in for Lorenzen would be, but Joey Wentz, Garrett Hill and Beau Briske would be options.

