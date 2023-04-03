Lorenzen (groin) threw live batting practice and went through PFP drills Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Assuming he comes out of the workout with no concerns, Lorenzen seems poised to begin a rehab assignment soon. He hasn't pitched in a game since mid-March, so the right-hander would figure to need a couple rehab outings before joining the Tigers' rotation. Joey Wentz is currently filling his rotation spot.
