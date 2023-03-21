Lorenzen has been diagnosed with a mild left groin strain, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The injury caused Lorenzen to be scratched from a Grapefruit League outing Monday. He'll be shut down from baseball activities for now but will ramp things back up as his symptoms dissipate. It doesn't sound like the injury should keep Lorenzen down long, but his Opening Day availability is unclear.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Lorenzen: Scratched Monday with groin issue•
-
Tigers' Michael Lorenzen: Won't be used as a hitter•
-
Tigers' Michael Lorenzen: Heading to Detroit•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Ends year with quality start•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Sharp in win•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Strikes out seven•