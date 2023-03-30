Lorenzen (groin) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
Manager A.J. Hinch confirmed last week that Lorenzen would begin the season on the shelf due to the groin strain he was diagnosed with March 20, and that transaction is now official. The right-hander recently threw a bullpen session and could progress to facing live batters within the next week or two.
