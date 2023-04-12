Lorenzen (groin) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list and return to Detroit's rotation at some point during this weekend's series against the Giants, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Friday's series opener appears to be the tentative target, and Lorenzen's impending activation comes with good timing after Matt Manning landed on the injured list Wednesday due to a fractured right foot. Lorenzen has missed the first three weeks of the 2023 campaign while recovering from a left groin strain. He gave up four earned runs over just 2.1 innings in his lone rehab start last Saturday with Triple-A Toledo, so fantasy expectations should be tempered if he pitches this weekend.