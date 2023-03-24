Lorenzen (groin) will progress his throwing and begin a running progression over the weekend, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Lorenzen was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against Toronto due to a mild left groin strain. No official update has come out regarding his Opening Day status, but considering the slow rate at which he is progressing, it's beginning to seem more and more unlikely that he'll be able to make his first start on time.