Lorenzen (1-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing a run on five hits over seven innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.

Lorenzen was excellent Tuesday, holding the Guardians to just one run over seven innings. However, he'd ultimately take the loss as the Tigers' offense couldn't get him any support against Shane Bieber. The 31-year-old Lorenzen has pitched seven innings in each of his last two starts, allowing just two runs on nine hits in that span. He now has a 4.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB through 28 innings this season.