Lorenzen (groin) threw a bullpen session earlier this week and will throw another one Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Lorenzen is expected to be on the injured list to begin the season with a left groin strain, but he seems to be making nice progress. The right-hander will probably need a rehab start before returning but might only wind up missing the minimum 15 days.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Lorenzen: Will begin season on IL•
-
Tigers' Michael Lorenzen: Opening Day status in doubt•
-
Tigers' Michael Lorenzen: Manager unsure on last spring start•
-
Tigers' Michael Lorenzen: Nursing mild left groin strain•
-
Tigers' Michael Lorenzen: Scratched Monday with groin issue•
-
Tigers' Michael Lorenzen: Won't be used as a hitter•