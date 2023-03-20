Lorenzen has been scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start Monday against the Blue Jays due to groin tightness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers are opting for a bullpen game to cover Lorenzen's turn through the spring rotation, but the bigger question is whether his groin injury is something that will be significant enough to keep him from being ready to go for the start of the season. If Lorenzen is able to resume throwing within the next few days, he should be available to make one final start this spring in either the Grapefruit League or in an exhibition game. Lorenzen built up to 2.2 innings and 69 pitches in his most recent spring outing March 14.