Lorenzen (groin) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list and start Saturday against the Giants, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Lorenzen has missed the first few weeks of the season with a left groin strain. He made a rehab start last Saturday with Triple-A Toledo but got hit around quite a bit, surrendering four earned runs over 2.1 frames. That being said, it's best to limit expectations as the 31-year-old righty works his way back into the rhythm of the season.