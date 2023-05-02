Lorenzen's scheduled start against the Mets on Tuesday was postponed due to inclement weather, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Lorenzen will instead likely take the ball against the Mets on Wednesday with Tuesday's postponement being made up in a split doubleheader. The Tigers may need to alter their rotation after, as the Tigers don't have another off day until May 11 before a three-game series against the Mariners.