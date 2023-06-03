Lorenzen didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the White Sox, allowing one run on two hits over seven innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander did uncork two wild pitches, one of which brought home the only run against him -- foreshadowing the game's ending, when a Jose Cisnero wild pitch ricocheted off the mask of home plate umpire Cory Blaser and allowed Yoan Moncada to score -- but otherwise Lorenzen delivered arguably his best outing of the season. He's produced quality starts in five of his last six trips to the mound, posting a 1.83 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB in 39.1 innings over that stretch, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is likely to come at home next weekend against the Diamondbacks.