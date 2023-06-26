Lorenzen allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings Sunday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Lorenzen posted his second consecutive start allowing two runs or less but failed to reach six innings for the first time since May 22. He generated eight whiffs on the day and gave up just two extra base hits, one of which was a two-run homer to Donovan Solano in the third inning. Lorenzen has not picked up a win since May 16, but Sunday's effort brought his ERA down to a 3.97 to go with a 1.16 WHIP and 58:19 K:BB over 77 innings. He lines up for an uninviting road game in Colorado next weekend.