Lorenzen allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Monday.

Detroit gave Lorenzen a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but that was quickly erased when he surrendered three runs in the bottom of the frame. Those runs came by way of homers by Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez. Lorenzen settled down to hold the Royals scoreless between the second and fourth innings, but he served up another long ball -- a two-run shot by Jackie Bradley Jr. -- in the fifth. The three homers were the most the right-hander has surrendered in a game this season, and it was the third time in seven appearances that he has given up five or more runs. On the plus side, Lorenzen has been very good across his other four outings, posting a 0.72 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 25 frames.