Lorenzen (2-5) allowed one run on six hits across six innings and took the loss Tuesday against the Royals. He walked three and struck out seven.

Lorenzen pitched well and logged his sixth quality start of the season, but the Tigers provided zero run support in the 1-0 loss. That's been a theme all year, as Detroit is 29th in the majors in runs scored. That's made wins hard to come by for Lorenzen, and he's still in search of his first victory since May 16. This was his second loss of the year in which he allowed only a single run. The righty will look for more run support and a chance at his third win in his next outing, which is slated to come this weekend against the Twins.