Lorenzen and the Tigers won't face the Angels on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Detroit.
The two teams will make up the postponed game as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday. Expect Lorenzen to start one of those games, while Matt Manning likely takes the hill for the other.
