Lorenzen (groin) is set to join the Tigers' rotation this weekend against the Giants, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's looking like Friday's series opener might be the target, and Lorenzen's activation comes with good timing after Matt Manning landed on the injured list Wednesday because of a fractured right foot. Lorenzen has missed the first three weeks of the 2023 campaign while recovering from a left groin strain. He gave up four earned runs over just 2.1 innings in his lone rehab start last Saturday with Triple-A Toledo, so fantasy expectations should be pretty low.