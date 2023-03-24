Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed Friday that Lorenzen (groin) will not be ready for the beginning of the season, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Lorenzen was scratched from a Grapefruit League start this past Monday due to a mild left groin strain and is going to need a short IL stint before he hops into a starting role with Detroit. Joey Wentz will fill his spot in the meantime.
