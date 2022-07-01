Pineda (finger) was activated from the 15-day injured list and will start Friday against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

As expected, Pineda is back to oppose Brad Keller after missing more than six weeks with a fractured right middle finger. Alex Faedo was optioned in a corresponding move. Pineda built up to 3.2 innings in his second and final rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.