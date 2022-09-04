Pineda (2-7) picked up the loss against the Royals on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out three and walking two over four innings.

Pineda was knocked around for five runs across four frames Saturday, Four of the runs came via a solo homer and a three-run homer, while the fifth run was scored on an outfield single. Pineda was inefficient in the contest, tossing 53 of 80 pitches for strikes before being pulled. The veteran righty has struggled mightily since returning from the IL July 1. Since then he has an 8.22 ERA and has gone 1-5, During that span Pineda's season ERA has shot up from 3.62 to 5.79.