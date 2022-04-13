Pineda will make his next start for Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Pineda made his second Triple-A appearance of the regular season Tuesday and allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings. Manager A.J. Hinch said that the right-hander looked sharp for the first three innings but had some trouble locating his pitches in the fourth. If Sunday's minor-league start goes well, Pineda will be in the mix to rejoin the Tigers as early as next weekend.