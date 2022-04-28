Pineda (1-1) allowed four runs on seven hits across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Twins. He didn't walk anyone and struck out two.

For the second straight start, Pineda went five innings, but he couldn't match his season debut of five scoreless frames. Home runs plagued the righty, as he allowed three of them, including two by Max Kepler. Pineda isn't a big strikeout guy with only four so far in 10 innings, so his margin for error is pretty slim, particularly when he's serving up long balls. The veteran will look for better results in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.