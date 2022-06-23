Pineda (finger) struck out two over 3.1 innings in his rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Toledo, allowing an earned run on four hits and one walk.

The right-hander was pulled after throwing 46 pitches (31 strikes), so he'll likely need at least one more rehab outing on the farm to build up to a traditional starter's workload before the Tigers are comfortable bringing him back from the 15-day injured list. Due to a favorable upcoming schedule that includes a pair of off days next week, the Tigers should be able to get by with a four-man rotation until Pineda is potentially ready to return from the IL for next weekend's series versus the Royals.