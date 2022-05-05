Pineda allowed two runs on four hits across 4.1 innings and did not factor into the decision in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates. He walked two and struck out four.

Pineda has pitched reasonably well with a 3.77 ERA across three starts, though he has yet to log more than five innings in any of his appearances. The big righty had a delayed start to spring training due to visa issues, so the Tigers may still be easing him into action to some degree, though he didn't help his cause by needing 85 pitches to retire 13 batters Wednesday. Pineda will look to pitch a bit deeper into the game in his next scheduled start Monday against the Athletics.