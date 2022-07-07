Pineda (2-3) allowed two runs on five hits across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Guardians. He walked two and struck out two.
Pineda earned a win in his Detroit debut back on April 21, but this was his first victory since then. The veteran recently missed about six weeks with a fractured right middle finger, and he's now allowed five runs across 10 innings in two starts since returning from the injured list. Pineda will carry a solid 3.62 ERA into his next scheduled outing Monday against the Royals in one game of a doubleheader.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Pineda: Takes loss in return•
-
Tigers' Michael Pineda: Activated, starting Friday•
-
Tigers' Michael Pineda: On track to pitch Friday•
-
Tigers' Michael Pineda: Covers 3.1 innings in rehab start•
-
Tigers' Michael Pineda: Slated for rehab start Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Michael Pineda: Could make rehab start next week•