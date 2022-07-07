Pineda (2-3) allowed two runs on five hits across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Guardians. He walked two and struck out two.

Pineda earned a win in his Detroit debut back on April 21, but this was his first victory since then. The veteran recently missed about six weeks with a fractured right middle finger, and he's now allowed five runs across 10 innings in two starts since returning from the injured list. Pineda will carry a solid 3.62 ERA into his next scheduled outing Monday against the Royals in one game of a doubleheader.