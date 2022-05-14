Pineda exited Saturday's start against the Orioles due to a right hand contusion, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Pineda was hit by a comebacker in the top of the second inning and was removed from the game after being visited by trainers. He'll undergo further evaluation, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to make his next turn through the rotation, which tentatively lines up for Friday in Cleveland. Prior to his departure, the right-hander tossed 1.1 perfect innings against the Orioles.