Manager AJ Hinch said that Pineda is "the most likely candidate" to start the Tigers' game Thursday against the Yankees, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

As anticipated, Pineda looks like he'll be ready to make his Tigers debut this week after his late signing coupled with the visa issues that kept him out for nearly all of spring training resulted in him being left off the Opening Day roster. Pineda has since made two rehab starts with Triple-A Toledo, building up to 3.1 innings and 55 pitches in his most recent outing April 12. Expect Detroit to cap Pineda at around 4-to-5 innings and 70-to-80 pitches Thursday, but he shouldn't face many workload restrictions thereafter.