Pineda (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings to pick up the win Thursday against the Yankees. He allowed just three hits and struck out two.

Pineda, who joined the Tigers on March 18, had a delayed start to camp due to visa issues, so he opened the season ramping up with Triple-A Toledo. The veteran looked good in his Detroit debut, and about the only negative was that he wasn't allowed to work deeper into the contest, as the team cautiously pulled him after 60 pitches. It's a good first impression nonetheless, and Pineda will look to build on it in his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Twins, who he played with last season.