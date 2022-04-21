Pineda will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start Thursday against the Yankees.

The 33-year-old began the season with Toledo after visa issues caused a late arrival to spring training, and he'll make season debut for Detroit on Thursday after starting twice at the Triple-A level. Pineda is expected to be limited to about 4-to-5 innings and 70-to-80 pitches versus New York but shouldn't face any restrictions in subsequent starts.