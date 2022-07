Pineda left Saturday's outing versus the Twins in the fourth inning with right triceps tightness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 33-year-old was removed after the third inning after aggravating his right triceps. Prior to exiting the contest, Pineda pitched three innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three. More information on his status will likely be provided later in the evening and he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.