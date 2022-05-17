Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Pineda isn't expected to require surgery for his fractured right middle finger, but the 33-year-old is still expected to be sidelined for over a month, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Pineda landed on the 15-day injured list Sunday and is expected to be re-evaluated in a couple weeks. Although Pineda is in line to miss at least a month, Hinch is optimistic that the right-hander's absence won't last multiple months. With Matt Manning (shoulder) and Casey Mize (elbow) still on the shelf, the Tigers are thin on starting depth, even after bringing up Alex Faedo from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.