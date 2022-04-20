Pineda will start Thursday's game against the Yankees, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Pineda missed most of spring training due to visa issues, but he'll be able to make his Tigers debut Thursday after missing the first two weeks of the regular season. The right-hander is expected to be capped around 4-to-5 innings and 70-to-80 pitches during Thursday's start but shouldn't be restricted in subsequent outings. The right-hander made two starts at Triple-A Toledo to begin the year, and he posted a 5.68 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 6.1 innings.
