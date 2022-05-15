Pineda was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right middle finger fracture.
This was inevitable after Pineda was hit by a comebacker Saturday, suffering the broken finger. He has a 3.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 22.1 innings. Alex Faedo will be recalled to join the rotation Monday.
