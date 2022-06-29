Pineda (finger) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Pineda made his second rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday and allowed two runs over 3.2 innings, and he's poised to make his next start in the majors. The veteran right-hander is likely to face some workload limitations in his first start back from the fractured middle finger on his right hand.