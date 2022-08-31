The Tigers plan to activate Pineda (triceps) from the 15-day injured list Thursday and have him start Saturday's game against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Pineda will be stepping back into the rotation after a five-and-a-half-week absence due to right triceps tightness. He received the green light to return from the IL after he built up to five innings Sunday in what proved to be his third and final rehab start at Triple-A Toledo. Over 10 starts in the big leagues this season, Pineda owns a 5.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and a career-low 12.8 percent strikeout rate.