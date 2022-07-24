Pineda (triceps) will undergo testing Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Pineda left Saturday's start against the Twins early with a triceps issue and he will now have additional tests Sunday to determine the severity of injury. The right-hander said he'd been dealing with a bothersome right triceps for a few starts, but it tightened up on him Saturday. Manager A.J. Hinch does not anticipate that Pineda will be available for his next scheduled start. A trip to the injured list remains on the table for the 33-year-old.