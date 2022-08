Pineda (triceps) is expected to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo in the coming days, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Pineda will make two starts with Triple-A before the team makes a decision on whether or not to bring him back. The right-hander has been out since July 24 after suffering a right triceps injury. Due to the fact that the Tigers are nowhere near playoff contention, they'll likely operate with little urgency to get him back into the rotation.