Pineda (finger) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Pineda is slated to face live hitters at some point this weekend, and he'll return to game action with the Triple-A club early next week. The right-hander has been out sine mid-May due to a fractured right middle finger, so it's possible that he'll need several rehab appearances prior to rejoining the Tigers. However, Pineda seems to be on track to return sometime in early July.
