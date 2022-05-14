Pineda has a broken middle finger on his right hand and will head to the injured list, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Pineda exited in the second inning of his start Saturday against the Orioles after being hit in the hand by a comebacker. Initial reports indicated that he'd escaped with merely a bruise, but it turns out that he's dealing with a more serious injury. He'll be out long enough to require a trip to the injured list, but that's all the clarity that's emerged thus far regarding his expected return date.