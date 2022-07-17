Pineda (2-5) took the loss during Saturday's 10-0 defeat at the hands of the Guardians, allowing eight runs on nine hits while striking out one in two innings.

Pineda got off to a rocky start -- serving up a three-run home run to Jose Ramirez before recording an out -- but was able to retire the next three Guardians. The second inning went even worse as the 33-year-old put five of the first six batters on base, capped by another Ramirez home run, to fall behind 8-0 after two frames. Pineda's downfall might've been finding the zone too often as he fired 37 of 47 pitches for strikes, though that strategy had worked prior to Saturday as it led to a 3.58 ERA and a 1.36 BB/9 would rank third in MLB if he had enough innings to qualify. The veteran righty concludes the first half with a 5.22 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 39.2 innings across nine starts.