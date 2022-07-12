Pineda (2-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits across 5.1 innings to take the loss in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Royals. He had no walks and two strikeouts.

Pineda pitched reasonably well but got very little offensive support in the 3-1 loss. The veteran righty isn't missing many bats, with just 19 strikeouts across 37.2 innings this season, though he does have a strong 3.58 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. Pineda isn't the most exciting fantasy option, particularly with a subpar Detroit lineup behind him, but he can still be useful in certain spots. He's lined up to start again Saturday against the Guardians.