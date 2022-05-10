Pineda (1-2) allowed just two runs on six hits across 6.2 innings but took the loss Monday against the Athletics. He walked two and struck out four.

For the third time in four starts this year, Pineda allowed two runs or fewer, but the righty only has one win to show for it. Part of the problem is that the Tigers have scored an MLB-worst 78 runs across their 28 games (2.8 runs per game), but Pineda also failed to last beyond five innings in any of his previous outings, so he's been relying a lot on his bullpen. He surpassed that mark Monday and gave himself a good chance to win, though Detroit didn't score at all, falling 2-0. Pineda will at least carry a solid 3.43 ERA into his next scheduled start Saturday against the Orioles.