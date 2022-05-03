Pineda and the Tigers won't play the Pirates on Tuesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Detroit.
The two teams will reconvene for a straight doubleheader Wednesday. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Pineda will start the first game of the twin bill, while Alex Faedo will be called up from Triple-A Toledo to start the nightcap.
