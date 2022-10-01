Cabrera will return for the 2023 season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cabrera will turn 40 in April and has been a below-average hitter in four of the last six seasons, but he has 32 million reasons to return next year. The 2023 season will be the final guaranteed year of the eight-year, $248 million extension Cabrera signed prior to the 2014 season. His contract contains vesting options for 2024 and 2025, but it would take a top-10 MVP finish for those years to vest. Cabrera has been about as far from MVP level as possible this season, hitting just .251/.299/.315 while exclusively serving as the designated hitter.