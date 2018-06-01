Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Activated for Friday's game

Cabrera was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday and will bat third against the Blue Jays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera was set to go through a full set of drills prior to Friday's game and will make his return, as expected. The veteran first baseman slashed .323/.407/.516 with three home runs prior to landing on the disabled list in early May.

