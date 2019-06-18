Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Back at first base

Cabrera is starting at first base and batting third Tuesday against Pittsburgh, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cabrera will indeed see at least some time at first base this season, even after Detroit reported a week ago that he wouldn't play the field again in 2019. The club figures to keep a close eye on his lingering knee issue, however, and he's expected to slot in as the designated hitter for the majority of his starts moving forward.