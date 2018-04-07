Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Back in lineup against White Sox
Cabrera (hip) is in the starting nine against the White Sox on Saturday.
Cabrera appears to be around 100 percent after exiting Thursday's game with hip flexor tightness. The veteran will man his typical position at first base and bat third in the order against Lucas Giolito during Saturday's matinee.
