Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Back in lineup at DH

Cabrera (knee) will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter and bat cleanup Thursday against the Athletics, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cabrera was held out of the lineup in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Tigers while he dealt with some knee soreness, but the issue was never viewed as a serious concern. The Tigers could limit Cabrera's duties at first base for the next few days until the soreness fully subsides, but the injury shouldn't impact him at the plate as a DH. Cabrera is batting .283 in May but continues to show little power with only one extra-base hit (a double) in 13 games this month.