Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Back in lineup at DH
Cabrera (knee) will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter and bat cleanup Thursday against the Athletics, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Cabrera was held out of the lineup in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Tigers while he dealt with some knee soreness, but the issue was never viewed as a serious concern. The Tigers could limit Cabrera's duties at first base for the next few days until the soreness fully subsides, but the injury shouldn't impact him at the plate as a DH. Cabrera is batting .283 in May but continues to show little power with only one extra-base hit (a double) in 13 games this month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...