Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Back in the lineup Sunday

Cabrera (collarbone) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Twins, playing first base and batting fourth, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cabrera was hit in the chest by a hard grounder in Friday's game, so the Tigers gave him Saturday off. It appears the injury was a minor one, and the former MVP should be good to go heading into the upcoming week. He'll face off against Twins left-hander Adalberto Mejia on Sunday for the first time in his career.

