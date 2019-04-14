Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Batting second Sunday

Cabrera is batting second and serving as the designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Twins.

With Josh Harrison (shoulder) out of the lineup, the Tigers are shifting their regulars up, which puts Cabrera in the unusual spot of second. This is just the fourth time the 35-year-old has batted second in his 15-year MLB career, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Expect Cabrera to slide back down to third in short order.